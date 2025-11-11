King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Sysco by 9.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Sysco by 55.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Sysco by 31.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 90,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sysco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Sysco Trading Down 0.8%

SYY opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.14. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $595,431.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,797. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

