Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. 4,030,343 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 888% from the average session volume of 407,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Trading Up 33.3%

The company has a market cap of C$3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

