Pembroke Management LTD Purchases New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $709.59 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $735.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $646.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.29.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,600.46. This represents a 89.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

