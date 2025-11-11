Simplify Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 295.3% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.89%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.