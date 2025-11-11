Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,528 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $177,405,000 after buying an additional 838,057 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 25.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $176,025,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 50.2% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,972,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $138,865,000 after buying an additional 658,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 21.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,651,892 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $116,310,000 after buying an additional 288,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,357,398 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $119,193,000 after acquiring an additional 422,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,756.90. The trade was a 27.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 168.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.84 and a 12 month high of $118.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPR

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.