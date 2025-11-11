DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE:DV opened at $10.36 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $188.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DoubleVerify has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lucy Stamell Dobrin sold 6,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $92,747.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $53,207.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,949.99. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,488 shares of company stock valued at $157,255 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,325,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,642,000. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth about $22,485,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 17,284.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,663,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $23,640,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

