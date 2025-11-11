Nwam LLC Grows Stake in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,962,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,563,106,000 after buying an additional 882,168 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,519,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,829 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Shopify by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $667,392,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Shopify by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $158.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.73. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $182.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%.The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

