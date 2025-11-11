Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,360 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 10,491 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in eBay by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,666 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,123.48. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $2,878,769.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,367.48. This represents a 92.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 63,317 shares of company stock worth $5,361,568 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on eBay from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. President Capital raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Arete Research upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.38.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

