Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,083,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,166,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $209,149,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,712,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,943,000 after buying an additional 329,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,470,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,717,000 after buying an additional 118,230 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $188.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.70. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $219.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 723,910 shares of company stock valued at $148,086,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

