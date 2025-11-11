Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Acquired by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Illumina by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 83,017 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 76.4% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 141,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 61,468 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,289,000. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,433.99. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Illumina from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Illumina Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

