BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF $BKCI Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,590 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 4.54% of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,329,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 811.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 108,264 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 873,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,864,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKCI opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a market cap of $180.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.87. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $53.15.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US.

