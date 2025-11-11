Weil Company Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Weil Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $547,000. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $581,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $149.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $150.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.61.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.