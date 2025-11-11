Weil Company Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Weil Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $547,000. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $581,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
Shares of ESGU opened at $149.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $150.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.61.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Datavault AI’s 314% Upside: Huge Potential or Wall Street Mirage?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Data Memory Stocks Beating NVDA This Year
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.