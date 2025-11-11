Weil Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 940 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 940 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1,770.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 in the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $241.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.02. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.