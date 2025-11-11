Weil Company Inc. Buys Shares of 666 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $473.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.59. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $480.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

