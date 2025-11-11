iShares International Equity Factor ETF $INTF Stake Boosted by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,815 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.64% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0%

INTF stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

