iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,125,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376,524 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,545,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $190,961,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 296.7% during the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,963,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,643 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 33.7%

BATS:EFV opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

