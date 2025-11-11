Weil Company Inc. Takes Position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF $QGRO

Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,000. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,246,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,069,000 after buying an additional 280,019 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,495,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,608,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after acquiring an additional 233,371 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 141.5% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 176,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 103,481 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 91,850 shares in the last quarter.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of QGRO opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.19. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $80.25 and a 52 week high of $117.17.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

