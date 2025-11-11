Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $2.45 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $159,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

