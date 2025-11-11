9,083 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 95.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 138.0% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $1,303,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SHW opened at $342.51 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.12.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.