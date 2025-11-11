Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,824,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 55.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,244,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,724,000 after acquiring an additional 796,925 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,852,000 after acquiring an additional 266,631 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,334,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 733,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,870,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $459.29 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.14 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. William Blair cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $530.63.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

