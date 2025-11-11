Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,250 Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 362.5% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,465,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 153.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,238.3% during the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 365,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after acquiring an additional 338,050 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,728,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.42.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

