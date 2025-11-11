9,104 Shares in AppLovin Corporation $APP Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 146.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Wedbush raised their price target on AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $740.00 target price on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total value of $11,534,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,590,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,219,472.42. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 834,138 shares of company stock valued at $365,068,695. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $651.32 on Tuesday. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $608.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $220.31 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

