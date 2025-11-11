Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,990 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.0% during the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,635,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $258,281,000 after acquiring an additional 236,719 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 61.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 103.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 314,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $22,373,000 after buying an additional 160,111 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 310,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $22,045,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. BTIG Research began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp set a $90.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.21.

NIKE Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 16,150 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,980.92. The trade was a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

