36,360 Shares in KB Financial Group Inc $KB Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,360 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in KB Financial Group by 585.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 817.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

KB Financial Group Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of KB opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. KB Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

