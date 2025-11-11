Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Purchases 987 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 148.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,651 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 719,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,567,000 after buying an additional 58,548 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,077.9% during the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 425,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after buying an additional 388,932 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $2,865,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 51,457 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BK opened at $110.93 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

