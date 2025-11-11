Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.59. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

