Desjardins Weighs in on Saputo’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.63.

Saputo Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$36.69 on Tuesday. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$22.59 and a 1 year high of C$37.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.30. The company has a market cap of C$15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Saputo news, insider Leanne Cutts purchased 4,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 23,500 shares in the company, valued at C$773,855. This trade represents a 20.51% increase in their position. Company insiders own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -223.53%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight.

