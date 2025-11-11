Roth Capital Raises Earnings Estimates for Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SVM. Cormark upgraded Silvercorp Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 228,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 57,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 40.0%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

