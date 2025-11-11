Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.45% from the company’s previous close.
Suncast Solar Energy Price Performance
SUNC stock opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97. Suncast Solar Energy has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $51.95.
Suncast Solar Energy Company Profile
