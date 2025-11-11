Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.45% from the company’s previous close.

Suncast Solar Energy Price Performance

SUNC stock opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97. Suncast Solar Energy has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

Get Suncast Solar Energy alerts:

Suncast Solar Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc, through its subsidiary, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Inc, provides environmental testing services in the northeast United States. The company’s services include resource conservation recovery act and hazardous waste characterization, toxic characteristic leaching procedure analyses, underground storage tank analytical assessment, landfill/ground water monitoring, and pesticide and herbicide testing in soil and groundwater services.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncast Solar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncast Solar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.