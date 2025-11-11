CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.16% from the company’s current price.

CRWV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Arete upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC began coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Arete Research upgraded CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.79.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion and a PE ratio of -92.64. CoreWeave has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.97, for a total value of $3,698,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,991,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,770,538.35. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 7,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $1,037,418.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 299,512 shares in the company, valued at $40,416,149.28. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,743,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,624,537.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $28,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.