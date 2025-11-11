Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Robert W. Baird

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Global Medical REIT to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JMP Securities set a $40.00 price target on Global Medical REIT and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp raised Global Medical REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.
Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.15 million. Global Medical REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Medical REIT declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 13th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 10.8% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
