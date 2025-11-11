Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Bank of America

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSKY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus began coverage on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Skydance currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $12.88.

PSKY stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -508.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04. Paramount Skydance has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter worth $220,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,028,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others.

