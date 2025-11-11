Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LI. Macquarie downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “strong sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 2,236.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

