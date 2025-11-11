23,653 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Bought by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187,463 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,350 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 739,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,322,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.6481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

