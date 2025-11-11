Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 403 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4,630.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,309 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,827,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,628,000 after acquiring an additional 846,085 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after acquiring an additional 817,998 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $98,382,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,279,706,000 after purchasing an additional 642,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.38.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DHI stock opened at $144.47 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $184.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

