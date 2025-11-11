VeraBank N.A. Buys 377 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $196.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

