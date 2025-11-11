Robeco Schweiz AG Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,687 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,108 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 114.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,816,000 after buying an additional 1,505,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,779,000 after buying an additional 1,383,524 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $100.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.98 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.52.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.