Midwest Trust Co Takes Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 159.4% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.80.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $194.74 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.44) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

