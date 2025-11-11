Midwest Trust Co Acquires Shares of 18,905 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VIG opened at $217.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $220.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.20. The company has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.