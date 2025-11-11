Savant Capital LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Quanta Services by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 93.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $450.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $415.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.35. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $469.43.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total transaction of $6,213,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,344,730.75. This represents a 28.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $2,859,907.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. This represents a 69.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $500.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.