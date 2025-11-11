VeraBank N.A. Purchases Shares of 20,157 NiSource, Inc $NI

VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 90.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 2,668.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 116.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. NiSource, Inc has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Read Our Latest Report on NiSource

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.