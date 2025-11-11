CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $8.05 Million Position in The Boeing Company $BA

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Boeing by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 218,049 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,859,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.80.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $194.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.44. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

