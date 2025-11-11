Mayport LLC Invests $366,000 in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Mayport LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 228.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $220.29 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.19.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,026.60. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total value of $438,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

