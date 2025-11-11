STF Management LP Purchases 206 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

STF Management LP lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.9% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.1% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1%

Amgen stock opened at $323.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $174.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

