FY2026 Earnings Forecast for TSE:ASM Issued By Roth Capital

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Shares of TSE:ASM opened at C$6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$932.16 million, a P/E ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.36. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.33.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a mineral resource company. It is engaged in the exploration, extraction, and processing of silver, gold, and copper. The company generates most of its revenues through the sale of Copper produced from its mines. Its project portfolio includes Avino; San Gonzalo; Oxide Tailings; Bralorne Gold and others.

