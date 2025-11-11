What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for ASM FY2026 Earnings?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $6.10 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 6.1%

ASM opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.46 million, a P/E ratio of 227.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth $15,116,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 702.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after buying an additional 2,691,743 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,194,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,836,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 876,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 752,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.