Cormark Has Weak Estimate for OTCMKTS:GTBIF FY2026 Earnings

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research cut Green Thumb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Up 11.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.98 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.77%.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

