Q1 EPS Estimates for Sable Offshore Lowered by Roth Capital

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Sable Offshore in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Sable Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($6.39) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sable Offshore’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Sable Offshore from $47.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Sable Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of SOC stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Sable Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a market cap of $599.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.44).

Insider Activity at Sable Offshore

In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim purchased 982,645 shares of Sable Offshore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $14,778,980.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 10,933,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,438,245.76. This trade represents a 9.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sable Offshore

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOC. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 83.8% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,952,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,069 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,465,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,124,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 862,810 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the second quarter worth $9,708,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sable Offshore by 16.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,035,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,716,000 after buying an additional 420,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

