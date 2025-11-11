WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 5th

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. WhiteHorse Finance has a payout ratio of 135.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.5%.

WHF stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.89 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on WHF. B. Riley reduced their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

