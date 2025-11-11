WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 5th

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.
WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. WhiteHorse Finance has a payout ratio of 135.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.5%.
WhiteHorse Finance Stock Down 5.1%
WHF stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.89 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.79.
WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.
