Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%
NYSE RA opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
