Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE RA opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

